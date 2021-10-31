Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

