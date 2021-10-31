Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.36.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.15. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

