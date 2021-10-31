Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Earns BUY Rating from Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

Shares of AAV opened at C$7.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.63. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$7.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.86.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

