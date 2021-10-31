Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$1.55 Price Target at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$1.64 to C$1.55 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at C$0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.21 million and a PE ratio of -64.67. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.