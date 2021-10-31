Aeroports de Paris’ (AEOXF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEOXF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cheuvreux cut Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.30. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

