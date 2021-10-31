Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

AEOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux cut Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Aeroports de Paris stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.00. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average is $129.30.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

