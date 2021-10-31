AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

AVAV traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $89.11. 96,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $101.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,970.33 and a beta of 0.40. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $5,344,223. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after buying an additional 146,730 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

