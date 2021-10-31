Aeternity Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $44.36 million and $7.36 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 391,673,232 coins and its circulating supply is 345,852,288 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

