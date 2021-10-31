AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $589,994.97 and $30,188.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00226463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00096647 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

