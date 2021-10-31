Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease underperformed its industry in the past year, mainly due to pandemic-led weakness in lease demand. Moreover, the company anticipates its collection rate to remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line. Evidently, texpenses rose 10.6% in the first half of 2021. The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised downward over the past 60 days. However, we are impressed with Air Lease’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. In November 2020, the company’s board approved a 7% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 16 cents per share. Steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is also appreciable.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE AL opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

