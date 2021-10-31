Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.39 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 125,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,805,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $80,987,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $2,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day moving average is $140.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

