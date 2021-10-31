Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,659,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,894.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,981.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,967.31. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,875.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

