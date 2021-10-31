Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $372.76 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $388.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $163,732.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $196,339.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

