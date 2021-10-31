Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 11,400 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 175,462 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.43 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.