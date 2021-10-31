Allegiant Travel Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.61. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $129.37 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

