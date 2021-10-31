Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $115.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.61.

NYSE ADS opened at $85.25 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.40.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

