Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $115.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.61.
NYSE ADS opened at $85.25 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
