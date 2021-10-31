Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,915 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $104,139,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $86,173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 738.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 329,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,944,000 after acquiring an additional 217,125 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

