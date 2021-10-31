Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.85 Million Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.36% of Vital Farms worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 29.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 28.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $659.61 million, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

