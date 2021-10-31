Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.94 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AWR opened at $90.84 on Friday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

In other news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

