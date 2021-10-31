Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,354 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Herman Miller worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Herman Miller by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Herman Miller by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Herman Miller by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

