Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 35,244 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,244 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 856,627 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,594,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

