AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE CBH traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,262. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.