AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE CBH traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,262. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 66,785 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.