Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 150,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.