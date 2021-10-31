Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 150,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.