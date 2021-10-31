Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.89.

APYRF opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

