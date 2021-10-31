Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $226.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Shares of ALNY opened at $159.56 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

