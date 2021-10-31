Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.15). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million.

ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

