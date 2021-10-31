Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.48

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as low as $12.75. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 33,409 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATUSF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.2227 dividend. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

