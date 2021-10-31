Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 172,186 Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,244,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Latch stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Latch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

