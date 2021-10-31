Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 60,000 Shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) by 66.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Powered Brands were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Powered Brands stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Powered Brands Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

