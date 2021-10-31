Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.17% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAWN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $14,104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $11,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

DAWN opened at $24.44 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.24.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.