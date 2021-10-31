Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $486,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,155,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,139,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $190,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

