Amalgamated Bank Buys 36,895 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 562.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,999,092. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $222.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.76 and a 12-month high of $232.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

