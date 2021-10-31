Amalgamated Bank Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 650.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,037 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 422,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 705.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $115.75 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

