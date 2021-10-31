Amalgamated Bank Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 427.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $302.13 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.83 and a 12 month high of $307.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.22 and its 200-day moving average is $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.