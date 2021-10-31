Amalgamated Bank Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in McKesson by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in McKesson by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,993 shares of company stock worth $9,410,962 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

McKesson stock opened at $207.88 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $210.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

