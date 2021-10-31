Amalgamated Bank Purchases 4,763 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 353.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,784.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,657.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,562.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,844.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.