Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Amcor reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. 10,782,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,366. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

