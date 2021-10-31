American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,171,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after acquiring an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $17,303,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

NYSE:AWK opened at $174.18 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.08 and a 200-day moving average of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

