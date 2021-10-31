Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,620.93.

Shopify stock opened at $1,466.73 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,450.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,382.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

