Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 3,185 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

