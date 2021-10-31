Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 8,724 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Okta by 175.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Okta by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Okta by 14.4% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $247.18 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average is $245.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

