Amundi Acquires New Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Amundi acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 557,277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,273,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.