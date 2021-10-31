Amundi Invests $37.03 Million in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Amundi bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,032,000. Amundi owned 0.29% of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after acquiring an additional 273,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after acquiring an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,354,000 after acquiring an additional 168,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

