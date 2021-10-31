Amundi Invests $40.24 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Amundi bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 845,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,244,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.10% of American International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

AIG stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $60.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

