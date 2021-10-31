Amundi Invests $41.16 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,933 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 120.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $529.44.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $715.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.28. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

