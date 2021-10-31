Amundi Makes New $32.43 Million Investment in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,442,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,433,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.13% of Vidler Water Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,104,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VWTR opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.93. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

