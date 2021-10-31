Amundi Purchases Shares of 2,498,679 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,498,679 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,956,000. Amundi owned about 0.23% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,684,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after acquiring an additional 846,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,498,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,312,000 after acquiring an additional 188,702 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

