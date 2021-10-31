Analysts Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 639.81%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Constellium by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Constellium by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after acquiring an additional 287,354 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Constellium has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $21.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

