Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.57. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,806,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,763,679.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 770,901 shares of company stock valued at $36,431,723. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 134.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

