Analysts Anticipate Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 165%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

OTRK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $319,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,724. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ontrak by 14.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter worth $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ontrak by 279.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Ontrak has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $99.89.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

